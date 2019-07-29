LOOK: Here's the apology Le'Veon Bell issued to fantasy owners

There a few things worse in the fantasy football world than having your first round pick go to waste. When you research a player all summer, take the leap of faith with your most coveted and powerful weapon in your draft cupboard only to have the fantasy gods slap it all away Dikembe Mutombo-style, it stinks.

For some last season, that hurt was inflicted on them by Le'Veon Bell, who sat out the entire 2018 campaign due to a contract dispute with Pittsburgh.

Many didn't realize that this spat between Bell and the Steelers would drag throughout the season, which is why the running back was not only a first round pick, but often inside the Top-5 overall. Well, those who spent that high draft capital on him were left with nothing to show for it as Bell simply watched the 2018 season like the rest of us: on the couch.

The three-time Pro Bowler has since signed a mammoth four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets and is looking to restore faith with the fantasy community. He also is apologizing to those who wasted their first rounder on him a year ago.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Of course, simply apologizing will not restore Bell's fantasy stock. He'll need to prove it on the field with his new club. CBS Sports Fantasy experts have Bell projected as the fifth-rated RB in PPR.

Prior to his one-year sabbatical, Pittsburgh made Bell one of the hardest working backs in the league. He led the NFL with 406 touches and 321 carries, turning all that opportunity into 1,946 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

Given the pretty penny that the Jets paid to get Bell to New York, they'll undoubtably feature him in their offense alongside second-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

One thing that should make fantasy owner a bit weary on Bell this season, however, is the group behind him. The Jets also brought Ty Montgomery into the mix along with retaining veteran Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire. Both Powell and McGuire performed admirably last season and will likely be vultures to Bell's fantasy production if they make the opening 53-man roster.