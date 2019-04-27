LOOK: Here's why Pete Carroll took his shirt off when the Seahawks interviewed D.K. Metcalf

If you paid any attention to the draft process, you know that D.K. Metcalf is a bit of a physical freak.

Metcalf was a solid enough player at Ole Miss, but he really made waves when a picture surfaced of him and some teammates in the gym without their shirts on. Metcalf looked absolutely enormous and became an immediate sensation.

He then tested off the charts at the combine ... in some areas, and extremely poorly in others. Also at the combine: he showed up to his interview with the Seahawks without his shirt on, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider.

The story behind the shirts. (or lack thereof) pic.twitter.com/gF10m7eCVa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2019

Need proof? Well, here it is. (Along with a shirtless Pete Carroll.)

So, that happened. And then the Seahawks picked Metcalf with the No. 62 overall selection in the 2019 draft. Hopefully, they let Metcalf wear his shirt (and some pads) during games.