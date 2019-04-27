LOOK: Here's why Pete Carroll took his shirt off when the Seahawks interviewed D.K. Metcalf

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and new WR D.K. Metcalf had an interesting first meeting

If you paid any attention to the draft process, you know that D.K. Metcalf is a bit of a physical freak. 

Metcalf was a solid enough player at Ole Miss, but he really made waves when a picture surfaced of him and some teammates in the gym without their shirts on. Metcalf looked absolutely enormous and became an immediate sensation. 

He then tested off the charts at the combine ... in some areas, and extremely poorly in others. Also at the combine: he showed up to his interview with the Seahawks without his shirt on, according to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider. 

You can follow along with every pick as it happens on Saturday in our Draft Tracker, where you can also watch the CBS Sports HQ live coverage of everything you need to know from Nashville.

Need proof? Well, here it is. (Along with a shirtless Pete Carroll.)

So, that happened. And then the Seahawks picked Metcalf with the No. 62 overall selection in the 2019 draft. Hopefully, they let Metcalf wear his shirt (and some pads) during games. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ