LOOK: Houston BBQ joint closed for lunch because Dez held a $16K kickball barbecue

There are few things better in life than good, old fashioned Texas barbecue. Apparently, nobody knows this better than Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Dez posted on Facebook Wednesday that he wanted to get a barbecue (and a kickball game) going for the people of his hometown, Lufkin, Texas:

Thursday, he did just that, buying up everything Pinkerton's Barbecue (Houston) had. Apparently, that decision ran him around $16,000.

When you go to eat BBQ but @DezBryant beats you to it! @PinkertonsBBQ pic.twitter.com/2JLY6stgmi — E Upcheshaw (@e_gigitt) July 20, 2017

Dez went live before the kickball game, showing love for the fans and getting everybody to throw up X's (Dez's signature celebration):

Looks like a good time.