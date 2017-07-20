LOOK: Houston BBQ joint closed for lunch because Dez held a $16K kickball barbecue
Dez spent $16,000 on barbecue food to throw a party and a kickball game for people in his hometown
There are few things better in life than good, old fashioned Texas barbecue. Apparently, nobody knows this better than Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant. Dez posted on Facebook Wednesday that he wanted to get a barbecue (and a kickball game) going for the people of his hometown, Lufkin, Texas:
Thursday, he did just that, buying up everything Pinkerton's Barbecue (Houston) had. Apparently, that decision ran him around $16,000.
Dez went live before the kickball game, showing love for the fans and getting everybody to throw up X's (Dez's signature celebration):
Looks like a good time.
