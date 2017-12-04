LOOK: Hulk Hogan calls out the Pontiac Silverdome after it fails to implode

You've got to see what Hulk said about the Superdome's implosion fail, brother

The Pontiac Silverdome lives! For now, anyways. After the Silverdome's steel pillars remained intact after an attempted demolition on Sunday morning, Hulk Hogan -- owner of a moment that is simultaneously one of the biggest in WWE and Silverdome history -- had some words for the old stadium.

Hogan's Silverdome moment, of course, was at Wrestlemania III in 1987. His slam of Andre the Giant remains one of the most iconic wrestling moments of all-time. 

If Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant couldn't tear down the Pontiac Silverdome, then you shouldn't be surprised that explosives couldn't either.

Posted by CBS Sports on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Some Twitter users had a bit of fun with what really happened.    

As for what really happened? 

On the morning of Dec. 3, the Silverdome was set to be leveled. However, some of the charges didn't go off, and the Silverdome remained standing. Basically, it's been a really bad month for stadium demolitions.

"Immediately it looked like all the kicker charges went off and we didn't know until we went in there and found the shaped charges didn't go off on the eight columns," said Rick Cuppetilli, the VP of Adamo Group, per Edward Pevos of MLive Media Group.

It obviously didn't go as planned, but a partial implosion obviously requires a bit more nuance. It's easy to mock the failed demolition, but it's obvious that the answer is to call Hulk Hogan to finish the job.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories