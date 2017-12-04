LOOK: Hulk Hogan calls out the Pontiac Silverdome after it fails to implode

The Pontiac Silverdome lives! For now, anyways. After the Silverdome's steel pillars remained intact after an attempted demolition on Sunday morning, Hulk Hogan -- owner of a moment that is simultaneously one of the biggest in WWE and Silverdome history -- had some words for the old stadium.

#PontaicSilverdome if you are really done just call@WWE and Hulk Hogan and we will tear down the place again brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) December 3, 2017

Hogan's Silverdome moment, of course, was at Wrestlemania III in 1987. His slam of Andre the Giant remains one of the most iconic wrestling moments of all-time.

If Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant couldn't tear down the Pontiac Silverdome, then you shouldn't be surprised that explosives couldn't either. Posted by CBS Sports on Sunday, December 3, 2017

Some Twitter users had a bit of fun with what really happened.

Here is the failed #Silverdome implosion from SkyFOX pic.twitter.com/6hD7PyTHIM — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) December 3, 2017

Planned demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome's upper ring (apparently) unsuccessful as charges go off but the metal beams do not come down. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/B8Vsn8Vuq5 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) December 3, 2017

The Pontiac silver dome can’t be blown up....it’s physically impossible. If Hulk Hogan lifting up Andre the Giant and slamming him onto the mat couldn’t bring the Stadium down nothing will #silverdome pic.twitter.com/6BYY3bQNVv — Kayla Martz (@Kayluvsredwings) December 3, 2017

As for what really happened?

On the morning of Dec. 3, the Silverdome was set to be leveled. However, some of the charges didn't go off, and the Silverdome remained standing. Basically, it's been a really bad month for stadium demolitions.

Finally, a demolition @MARTASERVICE can get in front of. pic.twitter.com/kwYhqnRUjh — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 3, 2017

"Immediately it looked like all the kicker charges went off and we didn't know until we went in there and found the shaped charges didn't go off on the eight columns," said Rick Cuppetilli, the VP of Adamo Group, per Edward Pevos of MLive Media Group.

It obviously didn't go as planned, but a partial implosion obviously requires a bit more nuance. It's easy to mock the failed demolition, but it's obvious that the answer is to call Hulk Hogan to finish the job.