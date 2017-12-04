LOOK: Hulk Hogan calls out the Pontiac Silverdome after it fails to implode
You've got to see what Hulk said about the Superdome's implosion fail, brother
The Pontiac Silverdome lives! For now, anyways. After the Silverdome's steel pillars remained intact after an attempted demolition on Sunday morning, Hulk Hogan -- owner of a moment that is simultaneously one of the biggest in WWE and Silverdome history -- had some words for the old stadium.
Hogan's Silverdome moment, of course, was at Wrestlemania III in 1987. His slam of Andre the Giant remains one of the most iconic wrestling moments of all-time.
Some Twitter users had a bit of fun with what really happened.
As for what really happened?
On the morning of Dec. 3, the Silverdome was set to be leveled. However, some of the charges didn't go off, and the Silverdome remained standing. Basically, it's been a really bad month for stadium demolitions.
"Immediately it looked like all the kicker charges went off and we didn't know until we went in there and found the shaped charges didn't go off on the eight columns," said Rick Cuppetilli, the VP of Adamo Group, per Edward Pevos of MLive Media Group.
It obviously didn't go as planned, but a partial implosion obviously requires a bit more nuance. It's easy to mock the failed demolition, but it's obvious that the answer is to call Hulk Hogan to finish the job.
-
NFL Week 13 Celebration Grades
Also featuring Flacco mocking Jameis, Apache dancing, Sumo wrestling and a great tug of wa...
-
Giants reportedly fire Ben McAdoo
McAdoo's season meets a premature demise after the Giants' Week 13 loss to the Raiders
-
Burfict on Brown hit: 'He faked that'
Burfict and the Bengals host the Steelers on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Bengals vs. Steelers odds, picks for MNF
SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein just locked in a strong pick for Bengals vs. Steelers...
-
Doug Pederson explains challenge choices
After losing a challenge that would have saved down, Pederson didn't challenge a big later...
-
Report: Hue Jackson wanted Carson Wentz
The Browns coach was blown away with Wentz and reportedly preferred him to Jared Goff
Add a Comment