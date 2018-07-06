LOOK: Hunter S. Thompson wrote Jim Irsay a bananas letter urging him to draft Ryan Leaf

People often refer to individuals as "one of a kind," but Hunter S. Thompson, the late Gonzo author, was "one of a species." Few folks ever got near his level in terms of combining a gas pedal mentality to life along with creative genius. He turned writing assignments into novel-worthy adventures that eventually became motion-picture worthy stories. And he frequently corresponded in aggressive and bizarre fashion with other celebrities.

One such correspondence emerged this week and it's an NFL-related doozy: Thompson once sent Colts owner Jim Irsay a letter urging him to draft Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning in the 1998 NFL Draft.

Leaf, who apparently received a copy of the correspondence just recently, shared the letter on social media before appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show" to discuss it.

So I received this letter last week. It’s written by Hunter S Thompson to @Colts Owner Jim Irsay in 1998 a month before the NFL Draft. This is unbelievable, hysterical, & ludicrous!! Have a read. @richeisen and I will discuss today on @RichEisenShow at 11:00 AM PT. #mindblown pic.twitter.com/AWStCEiSTM — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) July 5, 2018

Thompson opens up his letter by denying Irsay a $30 million loan he says the Colts owner requested. That sounds like the sort of fictional gag Thompson would pretend was reality, but it's not entirely unfeasible to imagine a situation where Irsay asked Thompson for a gigantic sum of cash. The premise of the denial was a lack of interest in Peyton Manning, who is the sort of on-schedule, rigidly intellectual and habitual quarterback you could see Thompson detesting. (Thompson, by the way, was a HUGE fan of professional football.)

"But the Leaf boy is another matter. He looks strong & Manning doesn't -- or at least not strong enough to handle that 'Welcome to the NFL' business without a world-class offensive line," Thompson continued. "How are you fixed at left OT for the next few years, James? You don't want a china doll back there when that freak Sapp comes in."

Thompson then wraps up the letter by telling Irsay to let him know if he needs cash for Leaf because "I expect to be very rich when this [D]epp movie comes out."

The reference there, of course, is to "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas," which featured Johnny Depp playing the role of Thompson. Per ESPN, the two guys did have a relationship, perhaps one that culminated in the early 2000's when "Thompson insisted in 2001 that the team owner buy at auction a $2.43 million scroll of 'On the Road' done by Jack Kerouac."

Fortunately for Irsay and the Colts, no one listened to Thompson and Bill Polian went ahead with the selection of Manning. Imagine for a second Irsay coming in all wild-eyed and telling Polian he had to draft Leaf over Manning because Thompson ordered it. That would be a fun scene to see unfold.

Leaf was drafted by the Chargers No. 2 overall in that draft after Manning went No. 1. Manning would go on to become an all-time great and probable first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Colts and shattered franchise records, while Leaf would end up being one of the all-time busts in NFL history, with things unfolding so poorly he ended up in jail with substance abuse issues.

Very notably, Leaf has turned his life around and is doing a lot of good work helping people in recovery now.

Here's the full interview with Leaf on Eisen's show: