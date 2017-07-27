LOOK: If you ask Google who owns the Jets, the answer is Tom Brady

Tom Brady has figuratively owned the New York Jets for so long, that apparently, Google now thinks he's the actual owner of the team.

For most of the day on Thursday, if you went to Google and typed in "New York Jets owner" or "Who owns the New York Jets," Google gave you an answer that all Patriots fans can probably get behind.

Tom Brady doesn't actually own the Jets. Google.com

For the past few years, it's been pretty common for people to update someone's Wikipedia page with information that was clearly wrong.

For instance, after Jared Cook made a huge catch against the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, someone updated his Wikipedia page to say he was part-time owner of the Cowboys.

Updating someone's Wikipedia page is a kindergarten prank compared to this Brady thing. Whoever got Google to list Brady as the Jets owner should go down in the sports hacking Hall of Fame, and if that Hall of Fame doesn't exist, then someone needs to create it.

Unfortunately for us all, Google eventually caught on this whole "Brady owns the Jets" thing, and now Brady's handsome picture no longer comes up when you search for the owner of the Jets. For now, we'll all just have to settle with the fact that Brady's 24-8 record against the Jets definitely means that he figuratively owns the team.

By the way, the Jets actual owner is Woody Johnson, but don't Google that because I'm pretty sure Google's broken right now.