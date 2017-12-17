LOOK: Injured star Ryan Shazier gets huge ovation at Patriots-Steelers game

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier suffered one of the scariest injuries of the season when he lowered his head and lead with the crown of his helmet on a hit to Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone, leading to a back injury. Shazier had surgery to stabilize his spine and started rehabilitation this week, but he is obviously out for the year.

We didn't think we'd see Shazier again this season, but on Sunday, we did. Shazier is in the house for the Steelers' massive AFC showdown with the New England Patriots. He's sitting in a suite waving a Terrible Towel, and he got an absolutely massive ovation from the adoring Heinz Field crowd when he was shown on the Jumbotron and TV broadcast.

Ryan Shazier a surprise guest at Heinz Field today! pic.twitter.com/LCYqq7AaHb — TheFootballGirl.com (@TFG_NFL) December 17, 2017

Regarding the reception Shazier got from the crowd in Pittsburgh, CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo said it was "as loud as I've heard it at the beginning of a game."

Considering we had no idea what Shazier's status was deep into the night on the night he was originally injured, it's pretty incredible to see him at a game and in good spirits just a couple weeks later. This was a really cool moment, and hopefully it's not the last time we see Shazier in Pittsburgh. He's a terrific player and he deserves to have many more moments where the crowd is cheering him on.

First and foremost, though, let's hope he makes a full recovery before he even tries to get back on a football field.