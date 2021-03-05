JJ Watt is not joining his brothers TJ Watt and Derek Watt on the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he announced this week that he is instead taking his talents to the Arizona Cardinals, but the three did unite for, well, you just have to see it. The trio of NFL stars carved into a frozen body of water in order to have a rather unique recovery experience.

Joined by former Houston Texans linebacker Brian Peters, the Watt brothers made their own version of an ice bath. Just a little colder, a little more scenic and a little more difficult to set up.

JJ wrote that they originally planned to use a chainsaw to create their recovery bath, but when the chainsaw didn't work they had to improvise and saw the ice out themselves.

Take a look at the photos that will have you feeling second-hand frozen:

The way the photos are put in order makes it seem like they dug through the ice and to a sauna, though I think the sauna must have been just off the frozen tundra.

Imagine jumping in and then realizing you forgot a towel ...

I would need a recovery from their recovery.

NFL fans were quick to react to the photos and of course cracked a few jokes as well. Here are some of the best replies:

The Watt brothers are all successful NFL players and I'm well, very much the opposite of that, but I'm still wondering, is this worth whatever benefit it gives?

You have to appreciate NFL fans still trying to pitch their city to players even after they signed with another team.

I thought Arizona was a dry heat?

To people from Wisconsin that's just lovely spring weather.