LOOK: J.J. Watt takes his first steps since suffering devastating injury in October

Two and a half months after suffering a brutal knee injury that ended his season, J.J. Watt is finally able to walk again.

The Texans' star took to Snapchat this week to share video of his first steps. If Watt seems excited, it's because these are the first steps he's taken without his crutches since being injured in October.

JJ Watt took his first steps since his injury today pic.twitter.com/n3d79ezfMN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 28, 2017

Back in Week 5, Watt suffered a devastating knee injury in a 42-34 loss to the Chiefs and was later diagnosed with a tibial plateau fracture. The injury was so bad that Watt, who had to be taken from the game in an ambulance, was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the season after he went down.

Watt underwent surgery on Oct. 9 and had been on crutches since then.

The Texans' defensive end has definitely been in good spirits during his recovery. Three weeks after his surgery, Watt hobbled out to the pitcher's mound at Minute Maid Park and threw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the World Series, and he did all of that while still on his crutches.

Watt also found time to show up for Andre Johnson's recent induction into the Texans' Ring of Honor.

The first ever induction into the Texans Ring of Honor, it was truly a pleasure and a privilege to share the field with you brother. I am forever thankful for our time together and your friendship.

Happy @johnson80 Day! pic.twitter.com/Bq2Dh7IKlu — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 19, 2017

As long was Watt's recovery timeline stays on track, the Texans' defensive end should be back on the field in time for the 2018 season.