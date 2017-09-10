LOOK: J.J. Watt's 99-year old great-grandmother has the best church attire
Sophie Musial wore a No. 99 "GREAT GRANDMA" Texans jersey to church
As the city of Houston faces a long road back to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, Texans star J.J. Watt has been one of the leading fundraisers, raising money and delivering food and supplies to Houston residents. As of this writing, his YouCaring.com page has collected over $31 million, and he's already helped deliver 10 semi-trucks of food and water from donations on top of that money.
Watt's mother Connie, was the subject of a New York Times piece on how she has been working to put her son's plan into action while he's been raising money and preparing for the football season, but she's unsurprisingly not the only family member incredibly proud of J.J.'s accomplishments.
Here's a shot of Watt's 99-year old great-grandmother getting ready for church on Sunday morning:
The symmetry of age and jersey number works out really well right here. And while a football jersey may not usually be appropriate church attire, in this case, I think great-grandma probably gets a pass.
