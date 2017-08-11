LOOK: Jaguars burn Patriots for 97-yard TD and it's not even the longest of the night

If the first week of the preseason is any indication, the Patriots might be the worst team in the NFL this year, and the Jaguars might be one of the best.

Unfortunately for everyone in Jacksonville, the first week of the preseason means nothing, but that doesn't mean we can't still relive the wild highlights that the Jaguars put together during their 31-24 win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Yes, seriously, the Jaguars won.

Belichick's "We just lost to the Jags" face scares me and I'm pretty sure he's going to cut everyone except for Brady tomorrow. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Nkwu9JJNwK — John Breech (@johnbreech) August 11, 2017

It's probably not a stretch to say that the Jaguars had more highlight plays in New England on Thursday than they did all of last season.

The fun for Jacksonville started in the second quarter when backup quarterback Chad Henne found Keelan Cole for a 97-yard touchdown.

The defensive back being burnt on the play is Cyrus Jones, and I'm guessing Bill Belichick is going to have a long talk with him at some point this weekend. That 97-yard bomb is a big reason why Henne ended up finishing 5 of 6 for 139 yards in the game. Cole ended up with two catches for 108 yards.

Before anyone in New England starts panicking, this is the part where we tell you that Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks and most the Patriots starters didn't even play. The Jaguars basically beat a bunch of backups.

Anyway, the Jaguars didn't do all their damage on that 97-yard pass, they also got a 79-yard touchdown run from running back Corey Grant, who totaled 120 yards on eight carries in the game.

The games on Thursday marked the first time this preseason where there were multiple games played in one night, and let's just say the NFL didn't disappoint us.

For one, Cole's 97-yard touchdown catch wasn't even the longest play of the night! That honor belongs to Dolphins receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow, who caught a 99-yard pass from David Fales.

Stringfellow's touchdown, which came with 8:47 left in the fourth quarter, ended up being the winning score in Miami's 23-20 win over the Falcons.

For an in-depth look at every game that was played on Thursday, including Mike Glennon's ugly debut, be sure to check out our roundup by clicking here.