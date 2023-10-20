A big reason the Jaguars were able to upset the Saints on Thursday night is because of Christian Kirk. The Jacksonville receiver came up with one of the biggest plays of the game when he scored on a 44-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter.

The only thing more impressive than Kirk's catch was the celebration he did afterward. With the game being streamed on Amazon, Kirk decided to celebrate the huge score by pretending to be an AMAZON DELIVERY DRIVER.

It's not easy to make a celebration like this work, but Kirk managed to do it. First, the football served as the package he was delivering and he placed that on the doorstep. After that, he took a PICTURE of the package, just like an Amazon delivery driver would. Finally, he knocked on the "door" and left.

I give this celebration a perfect 10 out of 10. And since you're now probably wondering what all of this looked like, let's go ahead and watch it below.

The touchdown capped a huge night for Kirk, who finished with six catches for 90 yards. Kirk's score came when the game was tied at 24, so it ended up being huge since it provided the game-winning points in Jacksonville's 31-24 win.

If you were watching the game at home, you might have missed the celebration, and that's because the streaming feed cut away from it just as it was starting.

Following the game, Kirk said it had been awhile since he had run that fast.

"I don't think I've run that fast since like college," Kirk told ESPN.

For more on the Jaguars' big win, be sure to check out our takeaways from the game here.