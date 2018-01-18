LOOK: Jaguars' Doug Marrone gets advice from first graders on how to beat Patriots

If Twitter were any indication, the Jaguars have been playing with a first-grader at quarterback all season. Now they're getting help from actual children.

Leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship against the favored Patriots, a first-grade classroom from nearby Bolles School sent Marrone a game plan on how to beat the Patriots. The booklet had a drawing of Blake Bortles on the cover along with the weirdly cocky message: "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here's how......... Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade!!"

So some first graders from a Jacksonville school have some advice for the Jaguars on Sunday... pic.twitter.com/SWDOXIaWpq — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 18, 2018

Marrone brought the folder to his press conference, holding it like the Ark of the Covenant. "I find it hard to believe how so many people have an opinion on how to beat New England and no one's really ... done that," he said.

Yeah, first grade class. Thanks for your silly playbook. However, Marrone did add in one vote of confidence.

"I've got to get through this," he said when it was introduced. "This is from the Bolles first grade, and this has the answers that maybe I'm looking for, maybe how we can stop the Patriots."

Every first grader at The Bolles School sends Doug Marrone tips on how to beat the Patriots pic.twitter.com/VvbJXls0Cu — John Reid (@JohnReid64) January 18, 2018

The Patriots have been a juggernaut all season, boasting the No. 1 offense in the NFL. The Jaguars' immensely talented defense may hold the secret to beating them, but if they don't, perhaps Bolles School can give Marrone the edge that he needs. Marrone has quietly been emulating Bill Belichick anyways: Just look at that cutoff sweatshirt.