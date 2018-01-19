LOOK: Jaguars fan gets a 'Super Bowl LII champion' tattoo, officially jinxes Jags
Super Bowl tattoos are never a good idea until your team has actually won the Super Bowl
It looks like Jalen Ramsey isn't the only person out there who feels strongly that the Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl this year.
Earlier this week, Ramsey guaranteed that the Jaguars would win the Super Bowl and at least two fans in Jacksonville seem to agree with him, because they went out and got "Super Bowl LII Champions" tattooed on their bodies.
Here's a look at one of the tattoos.
And here's a look at the other tattoo.
I have to say, getting a Super Bowl tattoo before your team is actually in the Super Bowl seems kind of crazy, especially when your team has to beat the Patriots just to get to the Super Bowl. If I were either one of those guys, I would've set an appointment for Feb. 5 -- the day after the Super Bowl -- and gotten the tattoo then.
Of course, Jaguars fans haven't really had anything to cheer about over the past 10 years, so you can't really blame them for going nuts over their team. On the other hand, tattoo stories almost never have a happy ending. I mean, every time you read a tattoo story, it almost ends up as a giant jinx and the team in the tattoo never goes on to win it all.
The good news for both of these guys is that if the Jaguars don't win it all this year, they can probably hang on to their tattoos for a few more years. i'm not a tattoo artist, but I have to think that either one of those images could easily be changed into "Super Bowl LIII Champ" or "Super Bowl LIV Champ" if the Jaguars were to win it all at any point over the next two years. Of course, if they don't win it all by February 2020, then those two fans will want to be calling their local tattoo remover guy as soon as possible.
-
NFL Playoff Bracket: Eagles win it all
A couple of dogs emerge victorious in the Conference Championship round
-
Jags destroyed Super Bowl QBs this year
If the past 18 weeks are any indication, Tom Brady could be in trouble Sunday
-
Brady got stitches on injured hand
The Patriots quarterback has been listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship
-
Raiders cleared of Rooney Rule violation
It appears the Raiders didn't break any rules during their hiring of Jon Gruden
-
Ramsey: Gronk's never seen a CB like me
Jacksonville cornerback does not lack confidence heading into AFC Championship
-
Minnesota store gifts Sean Payton couch
Payton was seen mocking Vikings' fans at the end of the game on Sunday, but there's no bad...
Add a Comment