LOOK: Jaguars fan gets a 'Super Bowl LII champion' tattoo, officially jinxes Jags

It looks like Jalen Ramsey isn't the only person out there who feels strongly that the Jaguars are going to win the Super Bowl this year.

Earlier this week, Ramsey guaranteed that the Jaguars would win the Super Bowl and at least two fans in Jacksonville seem to agree with him, because they went out and got "Super Bowl LII Champions" tattooed on their bodies.

Here's a look at one of the tattoos.

How confident are you in the Jaguars? Probably not as confident as Kelly Allen, who says he just got this tattoo predicting a Super Bowl win. #Sacksonville #DTWD pic.twitter.com/ARoerfUCmS — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 18, 2018

And here's a look at the other tattoo.

I have to say, getting a Super Bowl tattoo before your team is actually in the Super Bowl seems kind of crazy, especially when your team has to beat the Patriots just to get to the Super Bowl. If I were either one of those guys, I would've set an appointment for Feb. 5 -- the day after the Super Bowl -- and gotten the tattoo then.

Of course, Jaguars fans haven't really had anything to cheer about over the past 10 years, so you can't really blame them for going nuts over their team. On the other hand, tattoo stories almost never have a happy ending. I mean, every time you read a tattoo story, it almost ends up as a giant jinx and the team in the tattoo never goes on to win it all.

The good news for both of these guys is that if the Jaguars don't win it all this year, they can probably hang on to their tattoos for a few more years. i'm not a tattoo artist, but I have to think that either one of those images could easily be changed into "Super Bowl LIII Champ" or "Super Bowl LIV Champ" if the Jaguars were to win it all at any point over the next two years. Of course, if they don't win it all by February 2020, then those two fans will want to be calling their local tattoo remover guy as soon as possible.