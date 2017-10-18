LOOK: Jaguars to bring back teal alternate jerseys, will have new uniforms in 2018

The last time we saw the Jaguars take the field in a teal jersey, it was 2013, Chad Henne was under center and times were tough. The Jags debuted a new teal alternate (above) in a Week 7 game against the San Diego Chargers and they lost, dropping them to 0-7 on the season. Those alternates weren't worn again ... until this season.

The Jaguars last wore their teals in 2013 against the Chargers. Getty Images

Jacksonville has announced they're bringing back those teal alternates for a game against the Bengals on November 5. It'll likely come as a welcome revival, as Jags fans seem to embrace the teal that has long been associated with the franchise.

That's not the only bit of uniform news coming out of Jacksonville, either. According to Big Cat Country, the team will have brand new uniforms for next season and beyond, meaning that the Nov. 5 game against the Bengals could be the last time we see this iteration of the teal alternates.

Details are scarce when it comes to the Jags' plans for the new unis, but their revival of the teal alternate could mean they have interest in making it more prominent in their new set.

The Jags don't have a particularly great uniform history and their current set isn't anything special, so it'll be interesting to see where they go with the new look. Just as long as they stay far, far away from their Color Rush catastrophes. Nobody needs that much honey mustard in their life.