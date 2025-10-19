Just days after Liam Coen said Travis Hunter would get more involved in the Jaguars' offense, Hunter scored his first NFL touchdown during Jacksonville's Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Down 34-0, Hunter got the Jaguars on the board with his 34-yard touchdown catch on a throw from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Hunter caught the ball between three defenders before crossing the goal line for the score.

While Sunday was a tough one for the Jaguars, it was a breakout performance on offense for Hunter, who had a season-high six catches for 85 yards at the time of his touchdown.

Hunter, who also starts on the Jaguars' defense, entered the season tied for second on the team with 20 catches and third with 197 yards. He recently shared his key to getting more involved in the Jaguars' offense. So far, Hunter's plan appears to be paying off.

"It is very important for me to be patient," Hunter said prior to Sunday's game. "Just got to let the game come to me. Coach is trying to dial up a couple things for me, and I've just got to continue to just work and just having the guys trust me because I'm doing my job every time."