Travis Hunter's first big play as an NFL receiver couldn't have come at a better time.

Early in the second half of Monday night's game against the Chiefs, Hunter caught Trevor Lawrence's deep pass between two Kansas City defenders. The 44-yard catch helped set up the Jaguars' touchdown that tied the game at 14.

Hunter finished the night with three catches for 64 yards. And, when looking back on Monday night's game, one could argue that his big catch early in the second half jumpstarted Jacksonville's 31-28 come-from-behind win over the reigning AFC champs that was punctuated by Lawrence's game-winning touchdown run with 23 seconds left.

Prior to his 44-yard catch, Hunter -- who also plays cornerback -- made a nifty, 12-yard grab that helped set up the Jaguars' first touchdown, a short pass from Lawrence to Parker Washington.

After trailing 14-0, the Jaguars took their first lead moments after Hunter's big catch that set up Lawrence's game-tying touchdown. Jacksonville's go-ahead score was linebacker Devin Lloyd's 99-yard interception return that stands as the longest pick-six in Jaguars' history.

The No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, Hunter caught just 13 passes during his first four NFL games, which prompted questions about his lack of usage in the offense and when it would start to increase.

Based on Monday night's outcome, it appears that Jaguars coach Liam Coen decided that it was time to fully implement his versatile playmaker. The move helped the Jaguars beat the three-time defending AFC champs while moving to 4-1 on the season.