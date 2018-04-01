LOOK: Jaguars unveil April Fool's Day uniform, fans actually want them to wear it

With the Jaguars getting set to unveil new uniforms on April 19, the team had the perfect idea for an April Fool's joke to pull on their fans this year: They released the uniforms "early" on Twitter.

Of course, to pull off a good prank, you have to make it look real, so the Jags made it look like they "accidentally" tweeted out the new uniform.

Reminder to update this copy before April 19 jersey launch — DO NOT POST. pic.twitter.com/LFnxI1D3vR — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 1, 2018

Unfortunately for the Jaguars though, the joke is actually on them, because fans in Jacksonville seem to like the April Fool's uniform more than the team's actual uniform.

When your April Fools joke uniforms are better than the actual uniforms >>>>> https://t.co/neT5Pdgdm9 — Jakob Narbei (@JakobNarbei) April 1, 2018

As a matter of fact, dozens of fans took to Twitter on Sunday to ask the team if they could make the April Fool's uniform their permanent uniform.

Sooo... Can this NOT be an April Fool's Joke? Those are kinda fly https://t.co/on6OUKnH1D — Marcel Robinson (@MarcelASJax) April 1, 2018

They need to make these unis real🔥 https://t.co/kpzp3Zvjun — Sean Blevins (@Sean_Blevins1) April 1, 2018

these should be the real new jerseys https://t.co/68LczxOg3T — charles mcdonald (a guy at the airport) (@FourVerts) April 1, 2018

In a twist of irony, fans are now concerned that the April Fool's uniform will be cooler looking than the uniform that's going to be unveiled on April 19.

Imma be disappointed when our actual unis are worse — 𝘫 𝘢 𝘷 𝘢 𝘭 🇯🇲 (@itsjaval) April 1, 2018

Jags released these uniforms as an April Fools joke, but the real joke is when they release their actual unis april 19 and they look worse😂 https://t.co/PrtMQigN8P — Money Millet (@noihaveband) April 1, 2018

People are gonna be disappointed when the new uniforms might actually look worse.



Hey, but at least teal jerseys! https://t.co/7I7VYFLSyy — Samuel Lam (@SamuelYLam) April 1, 2018

There's also a third possibility in play here: Maybe the Jaguars leaked the uniforms on purpose to see how fans would react.

What if these are the real ones and they just wanted to see everyone’s reaction before launch?🤔🤔🤔 — Z A C H (@bazooga13) April 1, 2018

When you actually are gonna change jerseys but wanna get feedback first as an April fool's joke https://t.co/6qc2oSBM0D — Kristi Yamagucci🃏 (@ViewsFromJuice) April 1, 2018

I mean, that would be some next level April Fool's Day work if the Jags did that. Think about it: Their April Fool's joke would be fooling fans into thinking they're releasing an image of a joke uniform, when, in reality, they actually released the real uniform. That almost sounds like the plot of an "Inception" sequel.

Although that theory is entertaining, that's definitely not what happened here. The Jags made it clear that the image is an April Fool's prank by hiding the words, "April Fools" in the bottom of the "E" in the word "HERE." You can see a zoomed in version of the picture by clicking here.

The Jags will be releasing their new uniform on April 19 and for their sake, I hope those are better. I mean, let's be honest, it would be kind of embarrassing if a jersey designed by your social media guy for April Fool's Day turned out to be more popular than the uniform designed by a well-paid team of designers at Nike.