LOOK: Jaguars unveil April Fool's Day uniform, fans actually want them to wear it
The Jaguars might want to start permanently using their April Fool's uniforms
With the Jaguars getting set to unveil new uniforms on April 19, the team had the perfect idea for an April Fool's joke to pull on their fans this year: They released the uniforms "early" on Twitter.
Of course, to pull off a good prank, you have to make it look real, so the Jags made it look like they "accidentally" tweeted out the new uniform.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars though, the joke is actually on them, because fans in Jacksonville seem to like the April Fool's uniform more than the team's actual uniform.
As a matter of fact, dozens of fans took to Twitter on Sunday to ask the team if they could make the April Fool's uniform their permanent uniform.
In a twist of irony, fans are now concerned that the April Fool's uniform will be cooler looking than the uniform that's going to be unveiled on April 19.
There's also a third possibility in play here: Maybe the Jaguars leaked the uniforms on purpose to see how fans would react.
I mean, that would be some next level April Fool's Day work if the Jags did that. Think about it: Their April Fool's joke would be fooling fans into thinking they're releasing an image of a joke uniform, when, in reality, they actually released the real uniform. That almost sounds like the plot of an "Inception" sequel.
Although that theory is entertaining, that's definitely not what happened here. The Jags made it clear that the image is an April Fool's prank by hiding the words, "April Fools" in the bottom of the "E" in the word "HERE." You can see a zoomed in version of the picture by clicking here.
The Jags will be releasing their new uniform on April 19 and for their sake, I hope those are better. I mean, let's be honest, it would be kind of embarrassing if a jersey designed by your social media guy for April Fool's Day turned out to be more popular than the uniform designed by a well-paid team of designers at Nike.
