LOOK: Jaguars unveil awesome cleats for London game against Ravens

For the fifth straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to London to play a regular season game, and to spice things up -- because you always need to spice things up after five years -- several players have decided that they're going to wear fancy cleats for the game.

The Jaguars unveiled the new cleats on Thursday, and let's just say, they definitely did their best to let everyone know that this Sunday's game is London.

The two pairs of cleats in the picture belong to defensive lineman Malik Jackson and linebacker Telvin Smith.

The first pair of cleats shows off London's skyline, along with Big Ben and the London Eye.

The Jaguars are honoring London with their cleats Twitter/Jaguars

The NFL should make every player in London wear those.

Although London isn't featured in the the other pair of cleats, they're still about a 7.5 out of 10 on the cool scale (my cool scale has never been properly calibrated, so if you hate the cleats, I understand).

The Jaguars are taking their Jaguar cleats to London with them. Twitter/Jaguars

Anyway, after tweeting those out, it's safe to say that the Jaguars' social media team is having a better week than the Ravens' social media team.

The Ravens tweeted out a picture of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, which probably would've been fine except that they decided to photoshop a giant Ravens logo on her face.

.@ravens tweeted and deleted this and I can’t stop thinking about it pic.twitter.com/eHjzM5VhLn — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 19, 2017

I have a feeling she's going to be cheering for the Jaguars.

The Ravens-Jaguars game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and won't be televised unless you live in Baltimore or Jacksonville. Everyone else interested in watching will have to stream the game on Yahoo!