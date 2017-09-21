LOOK: Jaguars unveil awesome cleats for London game against Ravens
The Jaguars are taking some cool cleats with them to England
For the fifth straight year, the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to London to play a regular season game, and to spice things up -- because you always need to spice things up after five years -- several players have decided that they're going to wear fancy cleats for the game.
The Jaguars unveiled the new cleats on Thursday, and let's just say, they definitely did their best to let everyone know that this Sunday's game is London.
The two pairs of cleats in the picture belong to defensive lineman Malik Jackson and linebacker Telvin Smith.
The first pair of cleats shows off London's skyline, along with Big Ben and the London Eye.
The NFL should make every player in London wear those.
Although London isn't featured in the the other pair of cleats, they're still about a 7.5 out of 10 on the cool scale (my cool scale has never been properly calibrated, so if you hate the cleats, I understand).
Anyway, after tweeting those out, it's safe to say that the Jaguars' social media team is having a better week than the Ravens' social media team.
The Ravens tweeted out a picture of Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday, which probably would've been fine except that they decided to photoshop a giant Ravens logo on her face.
I have a feeling she's going to be cheering for the Jaguars.
The Ravens-Jaguars game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday and won't be televised unless you live in Baltimore or Jacksonville. Everyone else interested in watching will have to stream the game on Yahoo!
-
Rams-49ers tickets dirt cheap for TNF
Tickets are dirt cheap and very much still available for the TNF matchup
-
Super Bowl odds: Lions rise, Cowboys dip
The Lions are being recognized after beating two popular preseason picks to make the playo...
-
Aaron Hernandez had severe CTE
Hernandez was 27 when he committed suicide in April 2017
-
Mowins sees Browns as a team on the rise
Mowins is set to become the first female play-by-play announcer in NFL on CBS hisory
-
Color Rush Thursday: Rams-49ers preview
The Rams have struggled against the 49ers but that was during the Jeff Fisher era
-
Ezekiel Elliott: 'No excuse' for loafing
The Cowboys' running back owns his mistake, says it was 'just bad effort'
Add a Comment