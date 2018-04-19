LOOK: Jaguars will become the first NFL team to feature a dog park at home stadium

The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to reinvent the game.

In 2013, they renovated their stadium to include swimming pools and luxury poolside cabanas. In 2015, they released their own video game called Duval Dash. In 2017-18, they journeyed all the way to the AFC Championship Game without a quarterback. Now, they're bringing dogs to NFL Sundays.

On Thursday, the Jaguars announced that they will be the first NFL team with a dog park at home games. They're teaming up with Pet Paradise to make it happen. Images of the design already exist.

Now dogs can cheer on their cats at the game!



We’re excited to announce our partnership with @pparadiseresort to bring dog daycare to the South Fan Deck. pic.twitter.com/zN420xPigH — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 19, 2018

Most importantly, the dogs won't be left out of all the water fun. Apparently, they'll also have access to their own pool.

Jaguars announce they will be bringing a dog park to EverBank Field, the first NFL team to do so. It includes a water feature. pic.twitter.com/grpUN93ETq — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 19, 2018

This is usually the point where I add my own analysis, but I really don't have much to add. In year's past, there'd be a joke to make about the dog park being more entertaining than the actual game being played on the field or a joke about the Jaguars finding a way to be first in something, but considering the Jaguars just made it to the AFC Championship Game and feature an incredible young defense (and yes, I know they actually do have a quarterback in Blake Bortles), I can't make either of those jokes. This is the price we pay for the Jaguars finally being good again.

So for now, all I'll say is this: Dogs are good and I wholly endorse the Jaguars' plan to bring dogs to the stadium. With that being said, the Jaguars totally need to bring back the ping pong table already.