LOOK: Jared Lorenzen wins the internet with his XFL 'He Hate Me' spinoff nickname
The 'Hefty Lefty' is ready to sign up for the XFL -- and he has the perfect nickname for his jersey
Remember Jared Lorenzen?
The former Giants quarterback, who starred at Kentucky before joining the NFL and eventually playing independent league football at a whopping 320 pounds, has said in the past that he's a big fan of the nicknames people bestowed upon him after watching him play.
"I love them. I absolutely love them," Lorenzen said back in 2014. "I was listening to some of your other ones [like] The Abominable Throwman. All of these, I love them. I was given them in college and there were websites dedicated to these things."
Well, now Lorenzen, who had previously chosen the "Hefty Lefty" as his favorite moniker, thinks he might have another comeback in him after news of the XFL's return came out on Thursday. The XFL was known for having nicknames like "He Hate Me" featured on its jerseys during its first run, and Lorenzen suggested a Hall of Fame-worthy nickname for himself if he's signed up to play:
He Ate Me!
Vince, if you're not going to let Lorenzen play, at least put him in charge of coming up with nicknames for every player on the field in XFL 2.0.
