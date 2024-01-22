Jason Kelce may or may not be done playing football. But the longtime Eagles center isn't done with the NFL, stealing the social-media spotlight throughout Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Chiefs.

The 36-year-old Kelce, who recently closed his 13th season and is publicly undecided on his NFL future, was first spotted Sunday in the parking lots outside the Bills' Highmark Stadium. With some encouragement from Buffalo faithful, the perennial Pro Bowler took a shot from a bowling ball and exchanged high-fives with the game-day crowd, reaffirming himself as a "man of the people."

Later, ahead of the Bills' kickoff against the Chiefs, Kelce could be seen in a suite alongside Swift and others supporting Travis, the Pro Bowl tight end. Swift, whose relationship with the younger Kelce has made NFL headlines all season, has become a regular at Chiefs games, often alongside the Kelces' mother, Donna. But Sunday marked the first time she and Jason Kelce teamed up to cheer on the family, and boy did things get rowdy after Travis scored a touchdown to put the Chiefs ahead in the second quarter.

Deemed the team's "No. 1 hype man" by the Chiefs' social media team, Jason could be seen screaming while shirtless and holding a beverage in the suite, immediately after Travis' big play.

Should the younger Kelce help the Chiefs advance, K.C. will make its fourth Super Bowl appearance in six years.