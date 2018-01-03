LOOK: Jeff Glor of CBS News and CNN's Wolf Blitzer can't contain their Bills pride
The Bills are in the playoffs and two national news anchors are letting their #BillsMafia flags fly
The Buffalo Bills are in the playoffs for the first time since 1999, and some media personalities are partying like it.
"CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor, who was born in Tonawanda (west New York) and "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer have both expressed their support for the Bills.
Blitzer has long been as passionate about the Bills as he can be about anything, going so far as to make a video in 2015 about why he's a Bills' fan. Blitzer also mocked some fellow anchors when the Bills beat the Patriots last year.
And after the Bills made it this year, a photo was posted of him standing with a Bills' shirt.
Meet the new Wolf Blitzer, same as the old Wolf Blitzer. Hilariously, the photo below was taken over year ago. It literally looks like he superimposed himself onto a different background this year because his green screen had a bigger budget.
Elsewhere, Glor expressed his pride by exclaiming "let's go, Buffalo" to sign off on his "CBS Evening News" broadcast after interviewing Bengals QB Andy Dalton, who sent the Bills into the playoffs with his late TD pass to knock off the Ravens. Bills fans have given more than $100,000 to Dalton's foundation since the win.
It has been a wild ride for the Bills this year, and now they put it all on the line on Sunday against the Jaguars.
