LOOK: Jerry Jones has gold sneakers to match gold Hall of Fame jacket
The Cowboys owner and general manager is ready to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Jerry Jones is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. On Friday, the Cowboys owner and general manager received his gold Hall of Fame sports jacket:
And on Saturday, he'll give his Hall of Fame induction speech in the aforementioned gold jacket -- and he'll have snazzy gold sneakers to match, courtesy of Nike and Phil Knight:
Jones will join six other inductees in the 2017 class: Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner -- but we're guessing he's the only one reportedly throwing a Hall of Fame party that costs $16 million.
