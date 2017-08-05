LOOK: Jerry Jones has gold sneakers to match gold Hall of Fame jacket

Jerry Jones is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. On Friday, the Cowboys owner and general manager received his gold Hall of Fame sports jacket:

How 'bout them Cowboys?!



The legendary owner of the @dallascowboys Jerry Jones receives his #PFHOF17 Gold Jacket! pic.twitter.com/7A7MNZ7Ra9 — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

And on Saturday, he'll give his Hall of Fame induction speech in the aforementioned gold jacket -- and he'll have snazzy gold sneakers to match, courtesy of Nike and Phil Knight:

Jerry Jones' @ProFootballHOF kicks...



A special gift from Phil Knight ahead of tonight's festivities pic.twitter.com/HXmNFEjsrH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 5, 2017

Jones will join six other inductees in the 2017 class: Kenny Easley, Jason Taylor, Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner -- but we're guessing he's the only one reportedly throwing a Hall of Fame party that costs $16 million.