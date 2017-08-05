LOOK: Jerry Jones throws wild Hall of Fame party that reportedly costs $16 million
The Cowboys owner knows how to throw a party
They say everything's bigger in Texas, and apparently, Jerry Jones brought that mentality to Ohio for his Hall of Fame party on Friday night.
According to Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan, a CBS Sports Radio station in Dallas, Jones threw a party at the Glenmoor Country Club in Canton that cost nearly $16 million.
Before the party even started, Jones had promised that it was going to be a once-in-a-lifetime bash.
"Well, the idea of wanting to demonstrate or show just how much it meant to me and our family for me to get to go in the Hall of Fame will be clearly evident by the party tonight," Jones said beforehand, via the Dallas Morning News. "I'm not going to disappoint, I know that."
If you're wondering how you can rack up a $16 million party tab, the first thing you do is hire Justin Timberlake to be give a two-hour concert at your party, and that's exactly what Jones did.
During his set, Timberlake sang a little bit of everything.
The iconic singer made sure to also include some music that Jones loves.
"We're stoked to be here tonight. Greatest owner in the history of sports being honored tonight," Timberlake said at some point during his performance, via the Dallas Morning News.
Another way to add to the cost of your party is to have specialty napkins made. Tony Romo, the former Cowboys quarterback and our newest guy here at CBS, tweeted out an example of the napkins that were made for the party.
Those so called "Jerry-isms" actually became a theme for the night, with several former players sharing their favorite Jerry-isms.
Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Roger Staubach and Romo were among the many former Cowboys players on hand at the party. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was also reportedly in attendance.
The celebration of Jones' Hall of Fame induction was so big that two former presidents even took part in the event via a tribute video.
Cowboys produced tribute video for Jerry Jones, poking fun at Jerry-isms, at his Hall of Fame party. 2 ex presidents, Dak & Romo appeared: pic.twitter.com/OBc5tPWV5M— Brandon George (@DMN_George) August 5, 2017
The entire Cowboys roster was also in attendance at the party, including Ezekiel Elliott, who showed off his dance moves during a Johnny Cash song.
NFL Network's Rich Eisen took a picture that did a good job of showing just how crazy things were at the party.
Before the festivities ended, Jones made sure to get a picture with his family.
That looks like $16 million well spent.
Jones' official Hall of Fame induction will come on Saturday night with the enshrinement ceremony kicking off at 7 p.m. ET.
