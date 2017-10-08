LOOK: Jets send out tweet making fun of winless Browns, quickly delete it

Before the 2017 season started, the Jets were cutting veteran players at such a furious pace that it looked they were getting ready to tank the entire season. Instead, it looks like they're going to get the last laugh.

Through four weeks this season, the Jets have been so unexpectedly good that they're now making fun of teams that actually seem to be tanking this year, like the Browns, who somehow seem to be tanking every year. The Jets are playing the 0-4 Browns on Sunday and to celebrate their trip to Cleveland, they decided to do a little trash-talking on the internet. This is not a joke, the Jets were actually trash-talking another team.

The Jets sent out a tweet on Saturday of a sad dog wearing a Jets collar. The Jets later deleted the tweet, but since this is the internet where you can never actually delete anything, the tweet has now been preserved so people can enjoy it for generations to come.

That gloriously weird Jets tweet has been deleted. But I feel like it’s my duty to preserve it for posterity. pic.twitter.com/65zuvaNuCx — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) October 6, 2017

That really is a sad dog. I'm not sure if he's sad because his biscuits are broken or because he's wearing a cone collar, but that is definitely the saddest dog ever.

That dog is going to be extra sad if the Browns lose on Sunday. A loss to the Jets would drop Cleveland to 0-5 on the season and 1-23 in their past 24 games, which would be enough to make any animal sad.

If you want to keep tabs on the Jets-Browns game, you can do that by clicking here and heading over to our CBSSports.com GameTracker.