Three months after announcing that they would be wearing a black helmet for the first time ever this season, the Jets will finally be unveiling their new look this week.

When the Jets take the field for Sunday's game against the Patriots, it will mark the debut of New York's 'stealth black' helmet. After offering a sneak peek of the new look back in July, the Jets shared some fresh photos this week that actually showed the helmets in action.

One of the first players spotted wearing the black helmet was James Robinson, who was just added to the team this week after a trade with the Jaguars.

The Jets official Twitter account spent a good chunk of its day on Wednesday tweeting out pictures of the new helmet.

For the game against the Patriots, the Jets won't just be wearing black helmets, they'll be wearing an all-black uniform that also includes a black jersey and black pants.

As the team explained back in July, it was only natural for the Jets to go with a black helmet after the NFL lifted its one-shell policy, a rule that prevented teams from using more than one helmet color during the season.

"Inspired by a Stealth Fighter Jet, the new helmet shell features a matte black finish," the team said in a statement. "The Stealth Black helmet also includes a chrome green face mask, which is an extension of the team's current green helmet shell. The helmet decal has also been updated with a white keyline – pulling together all three team colors on the helmet – green, white and black."

Of course, if the Jets lose on Sunday, they might throw the entire look in the trash and go with what they've been wearing over the past four weeks. After starting 1-2, the Jets decided to unveil a new uniform combination in Week 3 -- a white jersey with black pants -- and they've gone 4-0 while wearing that combo.

Not every player is superstitious, but some guys in the locker room might want to see the team to go back to that combination if the Jets can't beat the Patriots.

As for the black helmets, they'll be worn a total of three times this season. After Sunday, the Jets will also wear them in Week 12 (Nov. 27 against the Bears) and Week 16 (Dec. 22 against the Jaguars).