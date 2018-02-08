LOOK: Jimmy Garoppolo's reaction to getting largest deal in NFL history is perfect
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be a big fan of his new deal
Although the 49ers haven't officially announced Jimmy Garoppolo's new contract, we can probably go ahead and assume that the deal is going to get signed in the very near future, and that's because Garoppolo is already celebrating.
After agreeing to terms on the largest deal in NFL history on Thursday, the 49ers quarterback took to Instagram to let us know how he's feeling now that he's about to sign a five-year, $137.5 million deal. In his Instagram post, Garoppolo only included one word: Mood.
He looks happy. And I have to think you would also be happy if you just signed a contract that was going to pay you $137.5 million over the next five years.
With his new deal, Garoppolo will make an average of $27.5 million per year, which makes him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback. The new contract puts Garoppolo ahead of Matthew Stafford ($26.5 million per year) and Derek Carr ($25 million per year), who have both signed new deals over the past nine months.
-
Darrelle Revis out in Kansas City
Revis Island might be closed for good
-
The good and bad of Garoppolo's deal
Jimmy G will probably play well, but there are reasons to both like and dislike the massive...
-
Kelce gives epic speech at Eagles parade
This might go down as the best parade speech of all-time
-
2018 QB FA class: More beyond Cousins
If Brees actually ends up testing the waters, it would be quite a scene
-
Twitter reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo's deal
Julian Edelman might have had the best reaction to Jimmy Garoppolo's new deal
-
Jennifer Lawrence leads Eagles chant
Apparently, the Eagles have a lot of fans in Hollywood
Add a Comment