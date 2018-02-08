LOOK: Jimmy Garoppolo's reaction to getting largest deal in NFL history is perfect

Although the 49ers haven't officially announced Jimmy Garoppolo's new contract, we can probably go ahead and assume that the deal is going to get signed in the very near future, and that's because Garoppolo is already celebrating.

After agreeing to terms on the largest deal in NFL history on Thursday, the 49ers quarterback took to Instagram to let us know how he's feeling now that he's about to sign a five-year, $137.5 million deal. In his Instagram post, Garoppolo only included one word: Mood.

Mood A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Feb 8, 2018 at 12:52pm PST

He looks happy. And I have to think you would also be happy if you just signed a contract that was going to pay you $137.5 million over the next five years.

With his new deal, Garoppolo will make an average of $27.5 million per year, which makes him the NFL's highest-paid quarterback. The new contract puts Garoppolo ahead of Matthew Stafford ($26.5 million per year) and Derek Carr ($25 million per year), who have both signed new deals over the past nine months.