There hasn't been much to slow down the Joe Burrow hype train since the quarterback was drafted No. 1 overall this year. Burrow has had a promising first season with the Bengals, regularly showcasing the skill, poise and star potential that made him the consensus top pick in this year's rookie class.

That's why it was so demoralizing to see Burrow suffer what appeared to be a serious lower body injury during Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. During the third quarter, Burrow dropped back for a pass near his own goal line and saw the pocket collapse. As he got rid of the ball, a defender fell into Burrow's left leg, which crumpled under the QB.

Burrow was clearly in a lot of pain and needed to be carted off the field. It looked like a potential season-ending knee injury, and Burrow seemed to confirm the worst of fears after the game when he tweeted. "Thanks for all the love. Can't get rid of me that easy. See ya next year,"

Burrow did indeed get plenty of love after going down with the injury, and much of that encouragement came from his peers. A number of players (past and present) immediately took to social media to wish him well, including some his current and former teammates.

In nine games this season, Burrow completed 65 percent of his passes and racked up 2,485 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.