LOOK: Joe Thomas had the absolute best reaction to Browns guard Joel Bitonio's rumbling run

Joe Thomas' apparent favorite play of the Browns' win against the Jets didn't have any impact on the stat sheet outside of preventing a turnover. When Baker Mayfield fumbled the ball with under a minute left in the first half, Joel Bitonio saw his time to shine. He scooped up the loose ball at the Jets 43-yard line and rumbled, bumbled and stumbled to the Jets 26-yard line.

Just look at this model of grace.

BIG MAN GOTTA EAT pic.twitter.com/s3aCSUl6XT — The Checkdown Presented by Baker Mayfield (@thecheckdown) September 21, 2018

Sure, the play ultimately didn't count because the fumble was recovered with under two minutes in the half, so the only player who could have advanced the ball was Mayfield. But that will never take away the image of Bitonio just rolling forward with hapless Jets defenders hanging off his back like arrows in Wun Wun of "Game of Thrones."

Bitonio should get this photo framed:

The entire stadium erupted, but no one was happier than Thomas himself. It's not every day you get to see your former teammate in the trenches be a ball carrier.

Who loves big man runs more than big men? No one, that's who. Bitonio might not have netted any yardage officially, but we all know. Hue Jackson should check the tape and make sure that Bitonio shouldn't be starting at running back against the Raiders next week.