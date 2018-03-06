LOOK: Johnny Manziel works out with Saquon Barkley, says RB is No. 1 pick

Johnny Manziel looks unlikely to get another shot in the NFL anytime soon, if ever, and a reboot in the XFL is unlikely because of his criminal record. However, the former Heisman winner and first-round pick of the Browns has a knack for staying around NFL news. Manziel shared a picture of himself and former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley working out together, with a caption urging the Browns to use their first overall pick on Barkley.

Barkley had insane numbers at Penn State, rushing for 3,843 yards on 671 attempts, and 43 touchdowns. He was also a viable passing threat coming out of the backfield. Barkley was considered a Heisman front-runner coming into the 2017 season, but a stellar year from Baker Mayfield eventually netted Mayfield the trophy. Manziel, however, still thinks Barkley should go No. 1.

Saquon Barkley x Johnny Manziel 💉



(📸 via @saquonb21 / IG) pic.twitter.com/noUiwXl2JC — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) March 6, 2018

Barkley is seen as a special talent in this draft, but will he really go No. 1 overall? It certainly looks he won't last past the top four picks with the Browns having two of those picks, especially considering the success of running backs taken early in the first round in the last three drafts. Last season, the Jaguars took Leonard Fournette at No. 4 overall, and they got an excellent season out of the LSU star. He rushed for 1,040 yards on 268 carries, proving he can be a workhorse at the NFL level. The draft before that, the Cowboys drafted Ezekiel Elliott at No. 4 and he went to win Rookie of the Year after racking up 1631 yards on 322 carries in just 15 games, averaging 5.1 yards a crack.

The team that drafts Barkley will look for similar production. The Giants (No. 2) and Colts (No. 3) could pick Barkley if the Browns don't take him at No. 1. It's a deep quarterback draft, so the Browns could take Barkley at No. 1 and their QB of the future at No. 4.

With that being said, taking a running back at No. 1 hasn't happened since 1995 when the Cincinnati Bengals took... Ki-Jani Carter. Maybe that's why it's been a while. And we can't forget how Manziel got picked, with a homeless man reportedly inspiring the Browns to take him at No. 22. With that in mind, the Browns may want to keep this decision in-house.

There doesn't seem to be much connection between Barkley and Manziel. Manziel is a Texas A&M product that hasn't played since his release from the Browns after the 2015 season. He'll be playing in the Spring League early next month as he continues to try and take snaps where he can and is taking medication for bipolar disorder as he continues his comeback tour.