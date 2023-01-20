As soon as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs, speculation began as to what future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady would do this coming offseason. Brady will be a free agent and could decide to leave the Buccaneers and sign with another NFL franchise.

However, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has another idea. He believes that Brady needs to hang up his cleats and retire.

"Tom, you know I love you, and I feel like I've been riding for you all year," Poyer said on his personal podcast. "Go be with your kids, Tom. I appreciate everything you've done in this league. I got two picks off of you, one to the crib. Lost both games. I'm 0-11 against you. Yes, please go. Go be with your kids, Tom."

Poyer and Brady played each other quite a bit when Brady was with the New England Patriots and Brady has dominated the matchups between the two as he has a 9-0 record the the two have faced off, but Poyer has intercepted Brady on two occasions over the years.

They most recently faced off during the 2021 regular season when the Buccaneers defeated the Bills 33-27 in overtime.

While Brady's season is over, Poyer will get his own chance to chase Super Bowl glory this weekend as the Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals on CBS on Sunday afternoon in the AFC Divisional Round.