The No. 1 rule of training camp is don't touch the quarterback. In fact, that doesn't go far enough. Don't get in his way on a rollout, don't swipe at the ball and don't even pretend like you're going to lay the lumber as a joke. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips got a little too close to star signal-caller Josh Allen on Saturday.

As Allen rushed up the middle during a two-point conversion, he was bumped by Phillips. Allen then turned around, walked up to Phillips and shoved him. Naturally, chaos ensued.

Here are a couple of different angles of the altercation:

Some love training camp fights while others view them as a distraction. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that Bills defensive linemen were "buzzing around" Allen during practice, as apparently tensions were high.

Allen, who signed a monster six-year, $258 million extension last August, is coming off of another big season, as he went 11-6 as the starter and threw for 4,407 yards, 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while Buffalo made it to the divisional round of the playoffs. The Bills are entering a big season, seen as the Super Bowl favorites at +575 according to Caesars Sportsbook. However, we can guarantee you they won't go very far if something happens to Allen in training camp.