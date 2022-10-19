A Buffalo intersection has gotten a makeover following the Buffalo Bills' Week 6 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, as a cardboard cutout of quarterback Josh Allen's hurdle of Chiefs defensive back Justin Reid has been placed on top of a street sign indicating the intersection of Hertel Avenue and Wellington Road. According to a report by WIVB, the intersection has been newly christened as "Hurdle Avenue".

On the Bills' game-winning drive against the Chiefs, Allen made a pivotal play just after the two-minute warning, hurdling a would-be tackler in Reid before being forced out of bounds at the 12-yard line. Two plays later, Allen would find tight end Dawson Knox in the end zone for the go-ahead score, giving the Bills a victory that avenged their wild AFC Divisional round loss to Kansas City last season.

Hertel Avenue has since been co-opted as a homage to Allen, with Rory Allen of ZoomBuffalo.com masterminding Hurdle Avenue's creation. Allen explained that the Bills-related stunts he has pulled -- he also created a cardboard cutout of Allen to put over the Allentown welcome sign -- are not a means of promoting his business, but instead of celebrating Allen and the Bills' success.

"We kind of keep that subtle, it's really not about us at this point," Allen said. "We love the appreciation for it and the credit but at the end of the day it's not about us."

In addition to Allen's company, 26 Shirts has also gotten in on the name change by creating special edition Hurdle Avenue T-Shirts. The shirts, which have since sold out, benefited the P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.