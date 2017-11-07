LOOK: Josh Gordon is back at the Browns' facility and is ready for 'the real work'

It's been a while since we've been able to say this: Josh Gordon is back with the Browns

On Tuesday, the oft-suspended receiver who was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week, made his scheduled return to the Browns' facility in Berea, Ohio. He shared the moment via an Instagram story.

Josh Gordon is back in Berea, according to his Instagram story pic.twitter.com/5ENY9bXOnU — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) November 7, 2017

"The first day back in the building went great," Gordon said in the video, according to NFL.com. "The real work begins now. Let y'all know where I'm at. Let's go."

Due to suspensions for failed drug tests, Gordon hasn't played in an NFL game since the 2014 season. But when he has been eligible to play, he's been one of the league's best receivers. In 2013, Gordon caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards, and nine touchdowns. Even more amazing than the fact that he put up that stat line at the age of 22 while catching passes from Jason Campbell, Brandon Weeden, and Brian Hoyer in only 14 games, is that he recently admitted that he used to get drunk or high before every game.

Even though he missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons, Gordon still might hold value to the Browns considering he's only 26 years old and the Browns are in desperate need of young, talented players. But Gordon's comeback isn't complete just yet.

Our John Breech recently explained how you can expect his reinstatement process to play out:

Due to the conditional nature of the reinstatement, Gordon won't be able to play in a game just yet. As of Nov. 1, Gordon will be allowed to attend meetings, engage in conditioning work and individual workouts. As long as Gordon stays clean, he'll be allowed to practice with the Browns starting on Nov. 20. At that point, Gordon will be placed on the Commissioner's Exempt list, which means he won't take up a roster spot as the Browns try and decide what to do with him. On Nov. 27, Gordon will be eligible to be placed on the Browns' active roster, which means he could potentially play in Week 13 against the Chargers. As of Nov. 27, the Browns will have one week to decide if they want to activate him, meaning he can be kept on the Commissioner's Exempt list until Dec. 4.

As Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot also noted, Gordon made his return to the Browns' facility on an off-day. So, Wednesday will be a bigger day for Gordon when the building is full of his teammates and, of course, reporters.