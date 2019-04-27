LOOK: Josh Rosen thanks Cardinals, fans, offers Kyler Murray a deal on his apartment

The long-running Josh Rosen saga came to an end on Friday when the Arizona Cardinals shipped the second-year QB to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for draft picks in the second and fifth rounds. Rosen was rumored to be on the trade block throughout the offseason because of the Cardinals' interest in Kyler Murray, and after Arizona selected Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, it was only a matter of time before they found Rosen a new home.

Though Rosen was occasionally criticized for his handling of the situation, the truth is he handled it about as well as could be expected. He thought the Cardinals were committed to him as their answer at QB, but even as it became more and more clear that they were not, he showed up for OTAs, worked with the team, and largely kept quiet about the situation, save for unfollowing the Cardinals on Twitter and Instagram after Murray was drafted.

A day after the trade, Rosen posted a video where he thanked the Cardinals, their fans, and the staff, told Dolphins fans how excited he is to join the in Miami, and offered some advice (and an apartment) to Murray.

Here's a transcript of Rosen's full message:

"I just wanted to say a couple things after everything that just happened. Cardinals fans: Thank you so much for all the continued support this past year. I know we didn't win as many games as we all would've hoped, but I had an unbelievable time here with you guys. Unfortunately, my time here is coming to an end. I believe you guys are really getting a hell of a player in Kyler Murray. He's gonna do great things for the Red Sea. Kyler: I just want to congratulate you and your family on getting drafted. Arizona is a really special place and you're gonna love playing and living here. And to my teammates, staff, and everyone who worked at the facility, I can't thank you enough for all the support and great memories we've created this past year. I'm really wishing all of the Arizona Cardinals the best of luck moving forwards. And Miami: I couldn't be more excited to become a Dolphin. I'm ready to attack this new chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day. My bags are packed and I'm on a flight first thing tomorrow morning. So get ready, South Florida. Go Fins! And Kyler, one more thing: An awesome two-bedroom in Old Town just came onto the market, so let me know if you're interested. I think I could get you a pretty good deal."

Rosen is going from one rebuilding squad to another, but at least his new team is investing in offensive linemen to protect him better than he was protected in Arizona last year. Now, they need to take a cue from the Cardinals, who have drafted three wide receivers after taking Murray this weekend, and go get Rosen some weapons.