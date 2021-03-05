Nobody can ever accuse star wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster of being too soft on the gridiron. The impending free agent recently participated in boxer Ryan Garcia's "body shot challenge," and took around 20 punches straight to the body without little protection. Garcia's "body shot challenge" has become very popular in recent months.

To Smith-Schuster's credit, he stood in and took many shots while only wincing a little bit. But towards the end of the barrage he clearly started feeling it.

Smith-Schuster ultimately did collapse once Garcia was done throwing punches, but his toughness definitely counts for something after that display. The receiver said it was an "amazing workout" and that he'll look at how boxers train in a new light.

"Amazing workout with @kingryan, so much respect for Pro Boxers! This was no joke,!" Smith-Schuster wrote.

It's quite wild that Smith-Schuster decided to participate in Garcia's challenge just days before he's slated to hit free agency. The former second round pick has spent the first four years of his professional career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it's possible that Smith-Schuster could entertain offers from other teams once he hits free agency.

However, following the Steelers restructuring of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's contract, Smith-Schuster did reveal that he's interested in potentially returning to Pittsburgh.