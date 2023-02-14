It is Valentine's Day, and players and teams around the NFL are getting into the holiday spirit. Each year, teams' social media accounts try to put together clever Valentine's Day cards, posts and puns with players names for the day of love, and this year is no different.
Taking players names and turning them into corny Valentine's messages is becoming a social media tradition every Feb. 14. We gathered some of the best from across the league to send to your crush, significant others or family members.
Super Bowl champion Juju Smith-Schuster had the most savage Valentine's Day post. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, everybody" with a card that said, "I'll hold you when it matters most" and a photo of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.
The card is in reference to Bradberry's holding call in the final minutes of the Super Bowl that gave the Chiefs a first down following a third-down incompletion in the red zone. The game was tied at the time, and the first down allowed Kansas City to all but run out the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal to secure its second Super Bowl in three years.
I don't think Bradberry, the Eagles or their fans would be a fan of this card, but it's certainly a bold move.
Happy Valentine’s Day, everybody ❤️ pic.twitter.com/skXuZVgrYR— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 14, 2023
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown voiced his displeasure with the card, calling it "lame," referring to Smith-Schuster as "Tik-Tok boy," and criticizing his career.
First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it .This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy . He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again! 🎊👏🏾🍻 https://t.co/Z3SpMXnP4K— AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) February 14, 2023
On a more positive note, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the easiest name by far to make a Valentine's card with. The NFL hopes your day is filled with love.
Hope your Valentine's Day is filled with pic.twitter.com/f7e7nNMirY— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2023
Send this to the Travis Kelce to your Patrick Mahomes.
You already know who our Valentine is 🏆❤️— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2023
Send these to your special someone this #ValentinesDay! pic.twitter.com/ZXqUUIzrh7
The Denver Broncos referenced a few of their players and some of their crowd's chants.
We 🫶 you, #BroncosCountry.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 14, 2023
Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/vNnOeSclFf
The Jacksonville Jaguars wish (Duv)all of you a Happy Valentine's Day.
Sending #DUUUVAL of our love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RcNik9eq4Z— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 14, 2023
Green Bay wrote, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Happy Valentine's Day from the #Packers to YOU."
Roses are red,— Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 14, 2023
Violets are blue,
Happy Valentine's Day from the #Packers to YOU 💚💛#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/jwtlLjAbnf
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year, but say their fans are their first pick.
Happy #ValentinesDay from us, with love 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/YZ0EgwtA8K— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 14, 2023
The Buffalo Bills put out their own unique V(ALLEN)tine's cards on Twitter.
For that special someone.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) February 14, 2023
Happy Valentine's Day! ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/aw2mtIGhks
Baltimore Ravens' mascot Poe spread the love throughout the community.
Poe and @dunkindonuts spreading love for Valentine's Day💜 pic.twitter.com/DfGGyRToOT— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023
"Watt" are your thoughts on the Cardinals' cards?
use with caution...— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 14, 2023
More 🫶: https://t.co/8XBIGoVyMm pic.twitter.com/naDpVtucp3