It is Valentine's Day, and players and teams around the NFL are getting into the holiday spirit. Each year, teams' social media accounts try to put together clever Valentine's Day cards, posts and puns with players names for the day of love, and this year is no different.

Taking players names and turning them into corny Valentine's messages is becoming a social media tradition every Feb. 14. We gathered some of the best from across the league to send to your crush, significant others or family members.

Super Bowl champion Juju Smith-Schuster had the most savage Valentine's Day post. He wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day, everybody" with a card that said, "I'll hold you when it matters most" and a photo of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

The card is in reference to Bradberry's holding call in the final minutes of the Super Bowl that gave the Chiefs a first down following a third-down incompletion in the red zone. The game was tied at the time, and the first down allowed Kansas City to all but run out the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal to secure its second Super Bowl in three years.

I don't think Bradberry, the Eagles or their fans would be a fan of this card, but it's certainly a bold move.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown voiced his displeasure with the card, calling it "lame," referring to Smith-Schuster as "Tik-Tok boy," and criticizing his career.

On a more positive note, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has the easiest name by far to make a Valentine's card with. The NFL hopes your day is filled with love.

Send this to the Travis Kelce to your Patrick Mahomes.

The Denver Broncos referenced a few of their players and some of their crowd's chants.

The Jacksonville Jaguars wish (Duv)all of you a Happy Valentine's Day.

Green Bay wrote, "Roses are red, Violets are blue, Happy Valentine's Day from the #Packers to YOU."

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft this year, but say their fans are their first pick.

The Buffalo Bills put out their own unique V(ALLEN)tine's cards on Twitter.

Baltimore Ravens' mascot Poe spread the love throughout the community.

"Watt" are your thoughts on the Cardinals' cards?