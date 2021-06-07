Julio Jones was already an icon in the NFL, but now he's a literal Titan. Following a tumultuous last several months with the Atlanta Falcons fueled by a reported trade request from the future Hall of Fame receiver, attempts by general manager Terry Fontenot to honor it and a very public casket drop regarding his status with the team, Jones has been traded to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. In addition to landing Jones, the Titans will also receive a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Falcons.

And speaking of landing Jones, or rather Jones landing, he's now officially touched down in Nashville -- ready to begin the next chapter of his illustrious NFL career.

Jon Robinson, the Titans general manager, issued a statement following news of the trade:

"We're excited to add Julio to the football team, and he's excited to be a part of what we have going on in Nashville. It's a big day for our team ... He's big, he's fast, he's tough. He's great with the ball in his hands. He's a willing blocker. I think a lot of the things that we ask of our receivers, which all the locals know, is get open, catch and block. He certainly checks those boxes and has done it as a high level for a lot of years in the National Football League. "We did our due diligence with the film work and the evaluation with about what he might add to the team," Robinson continued. "And we're excited we were able to get some closure with it today ... There's guys on our team that have relationships with him and know him personally and know how important team is to him. We're excited to get Julio in here, and I know he's excited to get to know his teammates, to get the timing down, and to get ready to work."

The Titans were often labeled the frontrunner in the spree to acquire Jones -- aided by lobbying efforts from wideout A.J. Brown -- and dialogue between the two clubs began gaining very real traction over the past two weeks before the details were hammered out this past weekend. Because they wisely waited until after June 1 to pull the trigger, the Falcons are now on the hook for only $7.75 million in dead money (prorated signing bonus) but save $15.3 million toward their salary cap, the later now set to be paid out by the Titans in 2021.

All sides walked away happy, including Jones, who'll now join an offense that features himself and Brown, along with Ryan Tannehill and NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.