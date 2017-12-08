LOOK: Julio Jones destroys Saints rookie after interception in wild ending to half
Maybe Julio Jones should be playing defense
If the Falcons ever need Julio Jones to play some defense, that probably won't be an issue for their star receiver because he definitely knows how to tackle.
Jones showed off his tackling skills during the second quarter of Thursday night's game against the Saints after Matt Ryan threw an interception. With just 14 seconds to play in the first half and the Falcons sitting at the Saints' 42-yard line, Atlanta wanted to run one more play to try and get into Matt Bryant's field goal range.
The played turned ugly for the Falcons, though, after Ryan threw an interception directly to Marshon Lattimore. After making the pick, the Saints rookie had a lot of green in front of him, but he got nowhere near scoring a touchdown because Jones ran him down from behind and slammed him to the ground.
Jones' tackle was just part of what made the end of the first half so wild.
After Lattimore's pick, the Saints were set up for a 47-yard field goal attempt, which would've given them a 13-10 lead at the half. However, they didn't get the points from Will Lutz's kick because they were called for illegal formation.
Since the clock had run out during the field goal attempt, Lutz didn't get to try again from 52 yards out. Instead, the half ended with an irate Sean Payton yelling at the officials.
