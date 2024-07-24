NFL training camps are here, which means football is officially back. While these aren't the most physical practices where players tackle their teammates to the ground, they can still get pretty physical, and that can spark some disagreements among friends.

We saw one such "disagreement" during the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp session on Wednesday, when defensive end George Karlaftis delivered a hard hit on ballcarrier Kadarius Toney. Toney got up and chucked the ball at Karlaftis, who was trying to turn his attention to the next play. But the offense wasn't done with him.

Star tight end Travis Kelce approached Karlaftis and got in his face, then delivered a little shove. However, the situation didn't develop into anything bigger than that.

Check out what happened, here:

Apart from mastering the playbook, one of the major goals of training camp is getting through the practices healthy. You don't want one of your offensive weapons getting decked when it's not necessary. Kelce made sure to let Karlaftis know that.