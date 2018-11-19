LOOK: Khalil Mack throws Riley Reiff to the ground with one hand, continues highlight reel season

Sunday night against the Vikings, the Bears' Khalil Mack gave us a familiar sight: A ridiculous highlight reel play. Coming off the edge, he stuck an arm out on Riley Reiff, tossing him down like a 313-pound rag doll with his left hand. Everything Mack does right now seems elevated, with Jon Gruden trading him from the Raiders before the season and seemingly regretting it every moment since.

This is just one of the "wow" moments from Mack throughout the season.

Khalil just tossed a 320-pound man with one arm. 😳😳😳 @52Mack_ pic.twitter.com/tIpnktpQ7Y — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2018

Some of Mack's other greatest hits are "man turns humans into obstacle course:"

How does ANYONE ever block Khalil Mack?



📺: FOX #DETvsCHIpic.twitter.com/4M1HZmV43P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 11, 2018

"Stealing the ball like DeShone Kizer took it first:"

Khalil Mack takes what he wants!



(📍 NBC, 8:20pm ET)pic.twitter.com/i95v1lc3gb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 10, 2018

and "Rushes like a nose tackle, runs like a linebacker:"

A pick-six and a forced fumble and recovery in the first half is a pretty good way for Khalil Mack to start his time with the Bears. pic.twitter.com/IaRvBkqtGb — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) September 10, 2018

Mack's explanation for his ridiculous play is simple. "I'm trying to get to the quarterback by any means necessary," he said, per The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "And if I have to throw somebody out of the way to do it, then it is what it is."

Mack has done that, numerous times, so he isn't kidding. In any other season, the Rams' Aaron Donald might be close to a lock for Defensive Player of the Year, but Mack is going to bring that race down to the wire. Mack missed games against the Jets and Bills, and in eight games played he has 27 tackles, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. And those numbers still somehow understate how good he's been.

The 7-3 Bears are atop the NFC North thanks to a conjunction of good (and timely) defensive play and some very good offensive showings. Mack has been a problem all season, and he's showing no signs of letting up. His best moments seem to come in primetime, so we'll see what else he has in store on Thanksgiving against the Lions (12:30 p.m., CBS, stream on fuboTV) in front of a national audience.