LOOK: Khalil Mack throws Riley Reiff to the ground with one hand, continues highlight reel season
Mack has been an utter monster this year, and his play backs up his talk
Sunday night against the Vikings, the Bears' Khalil Mack gave us a familiar sight: A ridiculous highlight reel play. Coming off the edge, he stuck an arm out on Riley Reiff, tossing him down like a 313-pound rag doll with his left hand. Everything Mack does right now seems elevated, with Jon Gruden trading him from the Raiders before the season and seemingly regretting it every moment since.
This is just one of the "wow" moments from Mack throughout the season.
Some of Mack's other greatest hits are "man turns humans into obstacle course:"
"Stealing the ball like DeShone Kizer took it first:"
and "Rushes like a nose tackle, runs like a linebacker:"
Mack's explanation for his ridiculous play is simple. "I'm trying to get to the quarterback by any means necessary," he said, per The Athletic's Mark Lazerus. "And if I have to throw somebody out of the way to do it, then it is what it is."
Mack has done that, numerous times, so he isn't kidding. In any other season, the Rams' Aaron Donald might be close to a lock for Defensive Player of the Year, but Mack is going to bring that race down to the wire. Mack missed games against the Jets and Bills, and in eight games played he has 27 tackles, eight sacks, five forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception. And those numbers still somehow understate how good he's been.
The 7-3 Bears are atop the NFC North thanks to a conjunction of good (and timely) defensive play and some very good offensive showings. Mack has been a problem all season, and he's showing no signs of letting up. His best moments seem to come in primetime, so we'll see what else he has in store on Thanksgiving against the Lions (12:30 p.m., CBS, stream on fuboTV) in front of a national audience.
