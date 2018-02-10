LOOK: Kirk Cousins stars in hilarious Super Bowl ad that you probably didn't see

Even if you watched the entire Super Bowl on Feb. 4, there's a good chance that you didn't see every Super Bowl commercial.

Although you might think you saw every commercial, you most likely didn't, and that's because there are several ads sold for the game each year that only make it to air in certain local markets. This year, Kirk Cousins starred in one of those local Super Bowl commercials, and although it didn't air nationally during the game, it still might go down as the best Super Bowl ad of all-time.

In a commercial for GasFireplaces.com, Cousins hangs out with "Donald Trump," shows off his immense knowledge of gas fireplaces and tries to stop "Trump" from pressing the nuclear button. The commercial also manages to take a jab at "Sneaky Alex" for stealing Cousins's job in Washington.

It's a masterpiece that basically consists of everything you could ever want in a local commercial: Cheesiness, absurdity and an NFL quarterback pitching fireplaces.

First, here's some behind the scenes footage from the commercial, which was for Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces.

That's only the tip of the iceberg.

The actual commercial starts off with the words, "Why are you throwing balls at my face KURT Cousins," and then only gets better from there.

The guy who played the Trump impersonator in the commercial, John Di Domenico, said that Cousins was fantastic to work with.

"He was really great, and he really wanted to get everything right and make sure he was hitting each beat properly," Di Domenico told the Washington Post.

Although the DC area only got to see a 30-second commercial, you can see the full 90-second version below.