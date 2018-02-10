LOOK: Kirk Cousins stars in hilarious Super Bowl ad that you probably didn't see

Most of America didn't get to see this Super Bowl commercial

Even if you watched the entire Super Bowl on Feb. 4, there's a good chance that you didn't see every Super Bowl commercial

Although you might think you saw every commercial, you most likely didn't, and that's because there are several ads sold for the game each year that only make it to air in certain local markets. This year, Kirk Cousins starred in one of those local Super Bowl commercials, and although it didn't air nationally during the game, it still might go down as the best Super Bowl ad of all-time. 

In a commercial for GasFireplaces.com, Cousins hangs out with "Donald Trump," shows off his immense knowledge of gas fireplaces and tries to stop "Trump" from pressing the nuclear button. The commercial also manages to take a jab at "Sneaky Alex" for stealing Cousins's job in Washington. 

It's a masterpiece that basically consists of everything you could ever want in a local commercial: Cheesiness, absurdity and an NFL quarterback pitching fireplaces. 

First, here's some behind the scenes footage from the commercial, which was for Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces. 

Having a great time filming with Cyprus Air and @johnnyd23 today!

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on

That's only the tip of the iceberg. 

The actual commercial starts off with the words,  "Why are you throwing balls at my face KURT Cousins," and then only gets better from there.  

The guy who played the Trump impersonator in the commercial, John Di Domenico, said that Cousins was fantastic to work with

"He was really great, and he really wanted to get everything right and make sure he was hitting each beat properly," Di Domenico told the Washington Post

Although the DC area only got to see a 30-second commercial, you can see the full 90-second version below. 

CBS Sports Writer

John Breech has been at CBS Sports since July 2011 and currently spends most of his time writing about the NFL. He's believed to be one of only three people in the world who thinks that Andy Dalton will... Full Bio

