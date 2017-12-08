LOOK: Kobe Bryant rocks No. 8 Eagles jersey, gives pep talk to team in L.A.

LeBron James isn't the only NBA icon to show love to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Two days before the Birds' anticipated Sunday showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, Kobe Bryant showed up at the team's temporary West Coast facilities, complete with a custom No. 8 Eagles jersey, and gave what several players have called a resounding pep talk thanks to an invitation from head coach Doug Pederson.

Hear from Kobe @NBCSPhilly@NBCPhiladelphia today! #FlyEaglesFlypic.twitter.com/GyrvNd82W2 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017

A Philly native who played his entire NBA career and won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant told reporters Friday that the Eagles have the "character" and the "spirit of a team" that can win a championship, although he refused to crown them out of admitted superstition. As documented by NBC Philadelphia's John Clark and the Eagles' Dave Spadaro, he said he preached "details" to the team during an afternoon meeting, reminding the team that there will be "so much hype" for a potential postseason run and that players "can't let that emotional roller coaster distract you."

Main message to team? “Details”#FlyEaglesFlypic.twitter.com/VjbMQRjEgB — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 8, 2017

A number of Eagles tweeted after Bryant's visit, thanking him for the pre-game Mamba juice, while team owner Jeffrey Lurie also paid the longtime Laker a visit.

Got to hear from one of the all-time greats this mornin, @kobebryant ! Appreciate it brotha. Loved it. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 8, 2017

Thanks for speaking great words to the team @kobebryant . Appreciate the advice 🐐✊🏾 — Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) December 8, 2017