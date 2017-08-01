LOOK: Kobe Bryant surprises Chargers at team's first training camp meeting in L.A.

The Chargers held their first practice in Los Angeles on Sunday, and after only one day in their new city, the team has found out one huge upside to their new home: Famous people will randomly show up and give you a pep talk.

For the team's first unofficial day in L.A., that famous person was one of the city's greatest athletic icons: Kobe Bryant.

Bryant surprised the team when he showed up for their first meeting after they reported for training camp on Saturday.

If you scroll to the 45-second mark in the video above, you can basically hear how shocked the players are to have Kobe in front of them.

During his speech, Kobe recommended a book to the team, and if Twitter is any indication, he wants you to read it, too.

After Kobe's speech, which you can see here, several players took to Twitter to thank the former Lakers star for spending the day with L.A.'s newest professional sports franchise.

Thanks for stopping by @kobebryant



I'll be talking about this for a long time!! #Mamba 🐍🐍🐍 https://t.co/iNvAbE6wLs — Michael Bercovici (@MikeBerco) July 29, 2017

Best first meeting ever. My favorite athlete of all time made a surprise appearance. #GOAT https://t.co/9oqEiMZ9xI — Kyle Emanuel (@KyleEmanuel51) July 29, 2017

I was starstruck. He imparted so much wisdom. https://t.co/YrSqwjkhSy — Caraun Akinó Reid (@ChopReid) July 29, 2017

If the Chargers are half as successful in L.A. as Kobe was, then things should work out pretty well for them in their new city.