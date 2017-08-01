LOOK: Kobe Bryant surprises Chargers at team's first training camp meeting in L.A.

The Chargers got a pep talk from the Black Mamba over the weekend

The Chargers held their first practice in Los Angeles on Sunday, and after only one day in their new city, the team has found out one huge upside to their new home: Famous people will randomly show up and give you a pep talk. 

For the team's first unofficial day in L.A., that famous person was one of the city's greatest athletic icons: Kobe Bryant. 

Bryant surprised the team when he showed up for their first meeting after they reported for training camp on Saturday. 

If you scroll to the 45-second mark in the video above, you can basically hear how shocked the players are to have Kobe in front of them. 

During his speech, Kobe recommended a book to the team, and if Twitter is any indication, he wants you to read it, too. 

After Kobe's speech, which you can see here, several players took to Twitter to thank the former Lakers star for spending the day with L.A.'s newest professional sports franchise. 

If the Chargers are half as successful in L.A. as Kobe was, then things should work out pretty well for them in their new city. 

