LOOK: Larry Fitzgerald sees Kirk Cousins at airport, immediately starts recruiting

If Kirk Cousins ends up signing with the Cardinals, everyone in Arizona might want to send a thank you note to Larry Fitzgerald.

The Cardinals wide receiver was at the Atlanta airport his week when he ran into Cousins, and we know they ran into each other because Cousins posted a picture of the two players on Instagram.

The free agent also included the caption, "Ran into Fitz in the airport yesterday. He's a GREAT recruiter!"

Take that, Broncos, Vikings, Browns and Jets. If you want to get an edge on signing Kirk Cousins, you need to make sure your players are randomly running into him at the airport.

I mean, look at that smile on Cousins. This obviously means he's going to sign with Arizona. On the other hand, maybe he's smiling because he knows Fitzgerald's recruiting didn't actually do the Cardinals any good, because he's already chosen the team he's going to play for.

Of course, it's also possible that Fitzgerald didn't recruit Cousins at all and that the free agent quarterback is just playing mind games with everyone. Stop playing mind games with us, Kirk.

The fact of the matter is that we probably won't know who Cousins is going to sign with until a couple of days after free agency starts. According to Pro Football Talk, Cousins is planning to take multiple visits so that teams can actually recruit him.

Apparently, Cousins isn't just going to sign with the highest bidder, either.

"Is money a part of it? Sure. Is it the only thing? No," Cousins told PFT Live during Super Bowl week. "It is about winning, and that's what I want more than anything, so I'm going to be willing to make sacrifices or do what has to be done to make sure I'm in the best possible position to win, and that's what the focus is going to be."

If that's what Cousins is looking for, then Fitzgerald was in a position to make a strong pitch. The Cardinals pretty much have everything but a quarterback. Not to mention, they'll be getting David Johnson back for 2018. Now all they have to do is outbid the Broncos, Vikings, Browns, Jets and any other team that might try to sign him.