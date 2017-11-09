LOOK: Leonard Fournette makes fun of himself for missing game with perfect tweet

Leonard Fournette definitely has a sense of humor

If Leonard Fournette is on your Fantasy team, you should be safe to start him this week against the Chargers, because it doesn't look like he's going to be late for any more team functions. 

After the Jaguars made the surprising decision to put Fournette on the inactive list last week for skipping out on a practice and the team photo, Fournette would like everyone know that he won't be on the bench this week because he actually showed up to practice on time. 

Is it too soon to make a self-deprecating joke about your one-game benching? I'm not sure how that works. Also, I'm actually surprised Tom Coughlin hasn't made Fournette delete that tweet yet because he doesn't seem like a guy who has a sense of humor. 

Of course, Fournette probably wouldn't have made a joke if the Jaguars had lost on Sunday, but that didn't happen. Without their rookie running back, the Jags were still able to dominate the Bengals 23-7. 

In the days after the win over Cincinnati, Fournette wasn't just tweeting out jokes about himself, he also tweeted out an apology ... that also included a joke about being on time.  

The moral of the story here, as with all Tom Coughlin stories, is that if you're not five minutes early, you're late. Clearly, Fournette just needs to watch more Jeopardy!

