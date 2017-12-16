LOOK: Lions ditch original Color Rush uniforms, will wear new ones vs. Bears

The Washington Redskins weren't the only team in the NFL this season that decided not to wear their original Color Rush uniforms. You can also add the Lions to that list.

When the Color Rush uniforms were originally unveiled back in September 2016, the Lions were given an all-black uniform by Nike.

However, the Lions never wore the all-black look last season because they weren't scheduled to play in a Thursday Color Rush game. Although the Lions play on Thursday every year, that comes on Thanksgiving when teams aren't required to wear their Color Rush uniforms.

Since the Lions wanted to wear their Color Rush uniforms this year, they decided to do it for Saturday's game against the Bears. The big twist here is that the Lions won't be wearing all-black against Chicago, but instead a brand new uniform that was unveiled in April.

The team had long been planning a uniform overhaul for the 2017 season, and since they were already redesigning things, they decided to go a completely different route with their Color Rush uniform.

Instead of going all-black, the Lions decided to go with steel grey.

Here's a peek at what they'll be wearing against the Bears.

Lions have the hottest color rush uniforms of any team to do it. Straight 🔥🔥🔥. Hope the Titans do well with New Jersey design next year... pic.twitter.com/YrT6iKyZNj — Frank Castle (@JackyMoff) April 14, 2017

On one hand, that's not exactly putting the color in Color Rush. On the other hand though, I kind of like them.

As you can see below, the steel grey is slightly darker than the silver that the Lions usually wear.

Lions are turning into Oregon. Four new uniforms unveiled. pic.twitter.com/OaMxIpdiYh — John Breech (@johnbreech) April 14, 2017

Here's a few more pictures of the Lions' new look that will be debuted on Saturday.

Although the Lions will be breaking out their Color Rush uniform for this week's game, the Bears won't be doing the same thing. The team confirmed to CBSSports.com that they'll be wearing their traditional navy jersey with white pants.

After Lions unveil their steel grey look on Saturday, the Browns will be the only team in the NFL that has yet to wear a Color Rush uniform. The Bears and Lions kick off at 4:30 p.m. from Ford Field in a game that will be televised by NFL Network.