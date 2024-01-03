Detroit Lions fans are still bitter about the team's controversial loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. Over the last week, billboards correcting the Lions' record have been popping up all over town.

After scoring a late touchdown to pull within one point, Detroit quarterback Jared Goff completed a pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker for the two-point conversion. However, Decker was called for illegal touching after the officials ruled that he did not report as eligible before the play.

Replay showed that Decker did approach the official upon entering the game, but it didn't matter. The two-point conversion was disallowed, and the Lions' second attempt failed, resulting in a 20-19 loss.

In the days after the loss, one anonymous fan purchased billboards around Detroit to remind people that the Lions got robbed of a win.

The loss dropped the team to 11-5, and it cost them some ground in the battle for playoff positioning in the NFC. Lions head coach Dan Campbell was visibly upset in his postgame press conference, and Decker insisted he reported before the play.

"All I really wanna say on it ... I did exactly what coach told me to do," Decker said, via The Detroit News. "I went to the ref, said report. ... I did what I was told to do, did how we did it in practice all week."

Now, Detroit will likely be the No. 3 seed in the NFC with the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers ahead of them heading into Week 18. The Lions will have to win their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings and get a lot of help if they do want to improve their standing heading into the postseason.